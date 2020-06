Amenities

Your West Village Den in Mint Condition. This one-of-a-kind affordable gem is loaded with custom built-ins and storage. There is a lovely Wood-burning fireplace and a terrific tiled bathroom with a deluxe shower stall. The building also has a stunning furnished roof deck with amazing views as well as laundry in the basement. Located on one of the prettiest blocks in the city right in the heart of the West Village.