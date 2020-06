Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge doorman gym

100% NO BROKER FEE!!!! ***VERY SPACIOUS NEWLY RENOVATED CONVERTIBLE THREE BEDROOM APARTMENT. THE APARTMENT HAS HIGH CEILINGS AND PLENTY OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT. NEW OAK STRIP FLOORS THROUGHOUT. MODERN GRANITE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW MARBLE TILED BATHROOMS. LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE. *** PRIME MURRAY HILL 30's. LUXURY BUILDING WITH A 24 HOUR FULL SERVICE DOORMAN CONCIERGE. THE BUILDING HAS A RECENTLY REMODELED BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPED ROOFTOP DECK WITH BREATHTAKING CITY VIEWS. THERE IS A FREE FULLY EQUIPPED FITNESS CENTER. JUST STEPS TO ALL MAJOR SUBWAY LINES AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. SURROUNDED BY ALL THE BEST BARS AND RESTAURANTS. Contact: KSENIA BELOVA Email: KSENIA@CALIBERNYC.COM Cell: 347-435-5863 CALL/TEXT ANYTIME!!! caliber1338542