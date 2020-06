Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Great Prewar Upper East Side Renovated one bedroom apartment with high ceilings, large windows facing south. The bedroom has a large walk in closet and exposed brick. The kitchen is totally renovated with stainless steel appliances a dishwasher and the bathroom has recently been renovated with floor to ceiling marble. Minutes from the 77th street subway and the 79th street cross town bus. You are also surrounded by great restaurants and shopping.FREE CENTRAL A/C!! bond1290585