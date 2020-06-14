All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 AM

333 Rector Place

333 Rector Place · (646) 624-9373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

333 Rector Place, New York, NY 10280
Battery Park City

Price and availability

Amenities

Welcome home to this spacious studio apartment. Walk-in closet and in house sound system. The residence has Bosch stackable washer and dryer within the unit. The building offers one of the best amenities in the neighborhood. There is a 24 hour attended front desk, charming private residents lounge and event space, modern fitness center, business center, playroom, and on-site parking. Easy access to numerous parks nearby. A short walk to 1,4,5,R and W subway lines. Close to Whole Foods, Bed Bath & Beyond, Brookfield Place, Eataly. Sorry NO PETS ALLOWED. Norris9597

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Rector Place have any available units?
333 Rector Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 Rector Place have?
Some of 333 Rector Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Rector Place currently offering any rent specials?
333 Rector Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Rector Place pet-friendly?
No, 333 Rector Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 333 Rector Place offer parking?
Yes, 333 Rector Place does offer parking.
Does 333 Rector Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 Rector Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Rector Place have a pool?
No, 333 Rector Place does not have a pool.
Does 333 Rector Place have accessible units?
No, 333 Rector Place does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Rector Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Rector Place has units with dishwashers.
