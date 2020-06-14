333 Rector Place

Amenities
Welcome home to this spacious studio apartment. Walk-in closet and in house sound system. The residence has Bosch stackable washer and dryer within the unit. The building offers one of the best amenities in the neighborhood. There is a 24 hour attended front desk, charming private residents lounge and event space, modern fitness center, business center, playroom, and on-site parking. Easy access to numerous parks nearby. A short walk to 1,4,5,R and W subway lines. Close to Whole Foods, Bed Bath & Beyond, Brookfield Place, Eataly. Sorry NO PETS ALLOWED.