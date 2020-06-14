333 Rector Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking garage

Welcome home to this spacious studio apartment. Walk-in closet and in house sound system. The residence has Bosch stackable washer and dryer within the unit. The building offers one of the best amenities in the neighborhood. There is a 24 hour attended front desk, charming private residents lounge and event space, modern fitness center, business center, playroom, and on-site parking. Easy access to numerous parks nearby. A short walk to 1,4,5,R and W subway lines. Close to Whole Foods, Bed Bath & Beyond, Brookfield Place, Eataly. Sorry NO PETS ALLOWED. Norris9597