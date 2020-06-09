330 Pearl Street

Amenities

Welcome to your new home! This full-floor loft retains the charming details synonymous with the South Street Seaport coupled with sophisticated modern finishes. It features an open kitchen outfitted with sleek European lacquered cabinets, marble countertops and state of the art Wolf and Bosch appliances. Character abounds including wood beamed ceilings, exposed brick walls and original floors. There is even a private balcony so sit back and relax with your morning coffee or evening drink. Additional creature comforts include two spa-like bathrooms, ductless A/C and W/D. Situated in the heart of the South Street Seaport, this boutique building is steps from a plethora of shops, bars, restaurants and the Fulton street subway hub.