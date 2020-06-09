All apartments in New York
Find more places like 330 Pearl Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
330 Pearl Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:44 AM

330 Pearl Street

330 Pearl Street · (212) 300-3185
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Financial District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

330 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4ABR · Avail. now

$9,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
hot tub
Welcome to your new home! This full-floor loft retains the charming details synonymous with the South Street Seaport coupled with sophisticated modern finishes. It features an open kitchen outfitted with sleek European lacquered cabinets, marble countertops and state of the art Wolf and Bosch appliances. Character abounds including wood beamed ceilings, exposed brick walls and original floors. There is even a private balcony so sit back and relax with your morning coffee or evening drink. Additional creature comforts include two spa-like bathrooms, ductless A/C and W/D. Situated in the heart of the South Street Seaport, this boutique building is steps from a plethora of shops, bars, restaurants and the Fulton street subway hub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Pearl Street have any available units?
330 Pearl Street has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 330 Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 Pearl Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Pearl Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 Pearl Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 330 Pearl Street offer parking?
No, 330 Pearl Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Pearl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 330 Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 330 Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Pearl Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Pearl Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 330 Pearl Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 330 Pearl Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity