Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated elevator

Check out this stunning renovation...12x30' Long, all new floors, fantastic modern kitchen that has dishwasher and deluxe windowed bathroom...Faces front...Bright and sunny.10' ceiling,recessing lights ,3 closets . Located in a great location ,2 steps from the subway at 77st and Lexington.Large LOFT Beautiful studio,open kitchen with lots of cabinets & dishwasher, elevator building ,laundry on sitesorry no dogs.