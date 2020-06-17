330 East 49th Street

Amenities

NO FEE! Check out the VIRTUAL TOUR of this bright, renovated studio condo with 11th floor views and great light. Functional layout that allows for separate sleeping and living areas. Renovated kitchen with stainless appliances, incl. a dishwasher. 24 Hour Doorman condo with live-in super, facing north onto a tree-lined street with open views and sunlight. Great location near the UN, many consulates and Beekman Place as well as the 6, E, M trains. Not a pet friendly property. Please note that we have virtually staged these photos.,Large Studio in Turtle Bay.. 49th Street Gem ~~ Doorman



