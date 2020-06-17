All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

330 East 49th Street

330 East 49th Street · (646) 285-8197
Location

330 East 49th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 11-G · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NO FEE! Check out the VIRTUAL TOUR of this bright, renovated studio condo with 11th floor views and great light. Functional layout that allows for separate sleeping and living areas. Renovated kitchen with stainless appliances, incl. a dishwasher. 24 Hour Doorman condo with live-in super, facing north onto a tree-lined street with open views and sunlight. Great location near the UN, many consulates and Beekman Place as well as the 6, E, M trains. Not a pet friendly property. Please note that we have virtually staged these photos.,Large Studio in Turtle Bay.. 49th Street Gem ~~ Doorman

LIVING COMFORTABLY IN A STUDIO! EVERYTHING YOU NEED AND MORE! GREAT LOCATION!
Luxury Midrise Doorman, Laundry Room, Parking.
Nice Size Studio W/ Hardwood Floors Closet Space is Not A Problem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 East 49th Street have any available units?
330 East 49th Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 East 49th Street have?
Some of 330 East 49th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 East 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 East 49th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 East 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 East 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 330 East 49th Street offer parking?
Yes, 330 East 49th Street does offer parking.
Does 330 East 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 East 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 East 49th Street have a pool?
No, 330 East 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 East 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 330 East 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 East 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 East 49th Street has units with dishwashers.
