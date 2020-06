Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard

NO DOGSHUGE 800SF RARELY AVAILABLE FULL FLOOR APARTMENT IN THE HEART OF THE UPPER EAST SIDE!This huge two bedroom apartment is located on a beautiful tree lined street across from a beautiful church. Serene and quiet location!The apartment is one of a kind! Located on the the second floor and spans the length of an entire brownstone building from front to back. Lovely exposed brick living room with deco fireplace faces south with two large windows and high ceilings. Can easily fit a sectional couch and dining table. Fabulous sunlight streaming all day.The kitchen lays between the front living room and the back bedrooms. Great cabinet space and a dishwasher.Two bedrooms in the back are both very quiet. One fits a queen and one fits a king. There is a balcony off the back bedroom that overlooks a beautiful courtyard. Tons of storage space including a walk in closet!Apartment has two entrances.Less than two blocks from the Q train. Five minutes to the 4.5.6 trains as well as two blocks from Whole Foods and Fairway.Live in super. EMAIL JENNIFER@CRGNYC.COM TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING OR CALL 516-287-0805!LOW FEE - ONE MONTH FEE Cayenne131184