328 West 12th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Sunny West Village Corner 1-Bedroom



CHARMING, QUIET, and SUNNY One Bedroom apartment located on the corner of Greenwich and West 12th Street, in the absolute heart of the West Village. This SUN-SOAKED home boasts CORNER EXPOSURE and is only one easy flight walk-up in a meticulously well maintained pre-war building. ADORABLE HARDWOOD FLOORS, 10 FOOT HIGH CEILINGS, EXPOSED BRICK, FULLY RENOVATED Kitchen with FULL SIZED STAINLESS APPLIANCES, AMPLE CLOSET SPACE, Tile Bathroom, CHARMING FIREPLACE, and PRE-WAR DETAILS throughout!



Heat & Hot Water Included

Guarantors Welcome

Sorry, No Pets