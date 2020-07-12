All apartments in New York
328 West 12th Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

328 West 12th Street

328 West 12th Street · (212) 381-6542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

328 West 12th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2N · Avail. now

$3,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Sunny West Village Corner 1-Bedroom

CHARMING, QUIET, and SUNNY One Bedroom apartment located on the corner of Greenwich and West 12th Street, in the absolute heart of the West Village. This SUN-SOAKED home boasts CORNER EXPOSURE and is only one easy flight walk-up in a meticulously well maintained pre-war building. ADORABLE HARDWOOD FLOORS, 10 FOOT HIGH CEILINGS, EXPOSED BRICK, FULLY RENOVATED Kitchen with FULL SIZED STAINLESS APPLIANCES, AMPLE CLOSET SPACE, Tile Bathroom, CHARMING FIREPLACE, and PRE-WAR DETAILS throughout!

Heat & Hot Water Included
Guarantors Welcome
Sorry, No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 West 12th Street have any available units?
328 West 12th Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 West 12th Street have?
Some of 328 West 12th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 West 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
328 West 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 West 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 328 West 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 328 West 12th Street offer parking?
No, 328 West 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 328 West 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 West 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 West 12th Street have a pool?
No, 328 West 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 328 West 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 328 West 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 328 West 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 West 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
