328 East 74th Street
328 East 74th Street

328 East 74th Street · (212) 370-5943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

328 East 74th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
bathtub
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming newly renovated and fully furnished studio apt with all necessary amenities and unbeatable location near 6 train and Central Park. The apartment has everything you might need during your extended stay.Please note the photos are of the model units. Please let me know the dates you are looking to rent it for (30 days min) and I will send you photos of actual apartment available for the dates requested. Please email Inna at inna@coutinhoproperties.comThis Private studio apt is located on East 74th Street and Second Ave on the Upper East Side area.Unbeatable location: 5 min to Central Park, Hunter College, NY Presbyterian/Cornell Hospital, Q train at 72 St, 6 train (77 St station)The apartment is fully furnished. The kitchen is fully equipped with a large refrigerator, stove top, oven, coffee maker, toaster, microwave, and all the utensils and cutlery you might need during your stay. We also provide all the bed linen and towels, as well as an iron and a hair dryer. There is a good size marble bathroom with both shower and a bathtub.Considering the apartment location and the amenities, the apartment is great in terms of value for money. Newly renovated, this apartment is a gem! We hope to see you in New York!To many New Yorkers, the Upper East Side connotes old money and high society. Alongside Central Park, between 5th and Lexington avenues, up to East 96th Street, the trappings of wealth are everywhere apparent: posh buildings, Madison Avenue's flagship boutiques, and doormen in braided livery. It's also a key destination for visitors, because some of the most fantastic museums in the country are here.Public transportation:6 Train on E 77th St & Lexington AveQ Train on E 72nd St & Second AveM15 Bus to downtown - E 74th & 2nd AveNO FEE!!! Coutinho1347

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 East 74th Street have any available units?
328 East 74th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 East 74th Street have?
Some of 328 East 74th Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 East 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
328 East 74th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 East 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 328 East 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 328 East 74th Street offer parking?
No, 328 East 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 328 East 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 East 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 East 74th Street have a pool?
No, 328 East 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 328 East 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 328 East 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 328 East 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 East 74th Street has units with dishwashers.
