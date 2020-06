Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

ELEVATOR/LAUNDRY/LIVE-IN SUPER* XXL ONE BEDROOM ! W. 75th on Columbus! Quiet apartment with excellent layout features: refinished hardwood floors; separate renovated spacious galley kitchen; HUGE living room approx. 16X12 with large closet and QUEEN-sized bedroom approx. 11X8 also with a large closet. Clean white tiled bathroom. Pristine basement with 6 card-operated laundry machines. Located 2 blocks from crosstown bus and 2/3 express trains and 1 Block to Central Park and B/D Express trains. Sorry, strictly no pets. Photos are representative of the one bedrooms in the building. To view this apartment or any other please contact me anytime via cell or email.