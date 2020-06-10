325 Lafayette Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

This classic 2 BED/2 BATH full floor loft in prime NOHO has a keyed elevator which opens directly into the open floor plan living space. The entire loft is bathed in sunlight from its approximately 30 windows with SOUTH, WEST and EAST EXPOSURES and wraparound city views. This approx. 2000 SF home has a magnificent flow -- the gigantic living space easily accommodates a full living room set as well as ample room for dining. Gut renovations include a magnificent chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, expansive marble counters, newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, 2 renovated modern tile baths, very high ceilings and exposed brick walls. Also enjoy a full-sized Washer/Dryer in unit. This is a pet friendly non-smoking building with a video intercom system. Close to the 6,F,M,B,D,R, and W trains. Live/work considered. NO FEE! BROKERS CYOF.