All apartments in New York
Find more places like 325 Lafayette Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
325 Lafayette Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

325 Lafayette Street

325 Lafayette St · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
NoHo
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

325 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012
NoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
This classic 2 BED/2 BATH full floor loft in prime NOHO has a keyed elevator which opens directly into the open floor plan living space. The entire loft is bathed in sunlight from its approximately 30 windows with SOUTH, WEST and EAST EXPOSURES and wraparound city views. This approx. 2000 SF home has a magnificent flow -- the gigantic living space easily accommodates a full living room set as well as ample room for dining. Gut renovations include a magnificent chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, expansive marble counters, newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, 2 renovated modern tile baths, very high ceilings and exposed brick walls. Also enjoy a full-sized Washer/Dryer in unit. This is a pet friendly non-smoking building with a video intercom system. Close to the 6,F,M,B,D,R, and W trains. Live/work considered. NO FEE! BROKERS CYOF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Lafayette Street have any available units?
325 Lafayette Street has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Lafayette Street have?
Some of 325 Lafayette Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Lafayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
325 Lafayette Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Lafayette Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 Lafayette Street is pet friendly.
Does 325 Lafayette Street offer parking?
No, 325 Lafayette Street does not offer parking.
Does 325 Lafayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 Lafayette Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Lafayette Street have a pool?
No, 325 Lafayette Street does not have a pool.
Does 325 Lafayette Street have accessible units?
No, 325 Lafayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Lafayette Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Lafayette Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 325 Lafayette Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity