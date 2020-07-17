All apartments in New York
Find more places like 324 East 112th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
324 East 112th Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

324 East 112th Street

324 East 112th Street · (212) 323-3266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

324 East 112th Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5C · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
No Fee Rental. Better than new describes this one-bedroom condo. It has a generous layout with open kitchen featuring black stone countertops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and designer accent lighting. The oversized bathroom offers custom cabinetry, marble countertops and flooring, with polished chrome accents. High ceilings, hardwood floors. custom closets and your own Bosch washer/dryer complete this suite. Designed by award winning architect Karl Fischer. The building features a video intercom security system, part-time super and convenience to transportation and shopping. East Harlem's excited about its' East River Plaza @116/First Ave with Target, Costco, Marshalls, Old Navy, etc. You'll find classic local restaurants Patsy's, Ricardo Steak House, nightlife, bakeries and other conveniences in your new neighborhood. Jefferson Park is just a block away with gym, pool and access to the East River Promenade. The blossoming neighborhood makes Senneca Terrace a great place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 East 112th Street have any available units?
324 East 112th Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 East 112th Street have?
Some of 324 East 112th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 East 112th Street currently offering any rent specials?
324 East 112th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 East 112th Street pet-friendly?
No, 324 East 112th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 324 East 112th Street offer parking?
No, 324 East 112th Street does not offer parking.
Does 324 East 112th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 East 112th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 East 112th Street have a pool?
Yes, 324 East 112th Street has a pool.
Does 324 East 112th Street have accessible units?
No, 324 East 112th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 324 East 112th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 East 112th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 324 East 112th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
The Encore
175 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity