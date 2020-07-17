324 East 112th Street

Amenities

No Fee Rental. Better than new describes this one-bedroom condo. It has a generous layout with open kitchen featuring black stone countertops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and designer accent lighting. The oversized bathroom offers custom cabinetry, marble countertops and flooring, with polished chrome accents. High ceilings, hardwood floors. custom closets and your own Bosch washer/dryer complete this suite. Designed by award winning architect Karl Fischer. The building features a video intercom security system, part-time super and convenience to transportation and shopping. East Harlem's excited about its' East River Plaza @116/First Ave with Target, Costco, Marshalls, Old Navy, etc. You'll find classic local restaurants Patsy's, Ricardo Steak House, nightlife, bakeries and other conveniences in your new neighborhood. Jefferson Park is just a block away with gym, pool and access to the East River Promenade. The blossoming neighborhood makes Senneca Terrace a great place to live.