Amenities

recently renovated extra storage internet access furnished

Huge, furnished renovated 2 bedroom apartment available for 6-12 month term. Large living room and bedrooms. Abundant closets and extra storage space. Electricity, cable and WiFi included.Located on a quiet street on the Upper East Side of Manhattan with close proximity to restaurants, Whole Foods, shopping & public transportation. Photos are representative of a unit in the same line in the building.