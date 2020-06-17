All apartments in New York
321 West 16th Street

Location

321 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Brand new custom renovation in Chelsea. Beautiful two bedroom apartment available for September 1st move-in features Eastern exposure, marble bathroom, washer & dryer, and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, and dishwasher. Unit is accented by wide plank oak flooring, exposed brick, and recessed pinpoint halogen lighting.Located in the West Village, Chelsea and Meatpacking Districts it is just seconds from some of the cities best shopping, nightlife, and restaurants, including the Apple Store and Gas Light. Short walk to public transportation including the L, 1, 2, 3, A, C, and E subway lines in addition to the 14th Street crosstown bus.Please call for access. Safdie1271

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 West 16th Street have any available units?
321 West 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 West 16th Street have?
Some of 321 West 16th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 West 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 West 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 West 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 321 West 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 321 West 16th Street offer parking?
No, 321 West 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 321 West 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 West 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 West 16th Street have a pool?
No, 321 West 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 West 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 321 West 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 West 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 West 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
