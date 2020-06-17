321 West 16th Street

Amenities

Brand new custom renovation in Chelsea. Beautiful two bedroom apartment available for September 1st move-in features Eastern exposure, marble bathroom, washer & dryer, and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, and dishwasher. Unit is accented by wide plank oak flooring, exposed brick, and recessed pinpoint halogen lighting.Located in the West Village, Chelsea and Meatpacking Districts it is just seconds from some of the cities best shopping, nightlife, and restaurants, including the Apple Store and Gas Light. Short walk to public transportation including the L, 1, 2, 3, A, C, and E subway lines in addition to the 14th Street crosstown bus.Please call for access. Safdie1271