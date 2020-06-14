All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:17 PM

321 East 43rd Street

321 East 43rd Street · (917) 889-5486
Location

321 East 43rd Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
elevator
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
Massive studio in quaint Tudor City!! This is a beautiful renovated studio, the largest in the building and is available for rental immediately. This Gem is located conveniently near Grand Central Terminal in a doorman building, in an amazing Turn of the century building that screams , Cozy!! This area is an oasis in bustling New York and the area is famous for its castle like apartment buildings in a Tudor Revival style! This neighborhood is private, with its park across the street which provides green space for people and their pets. Its so serene and quiet!! There is not another area like this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 East 43rd Street have any available units?
321 East 43rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 East 43rd Street have?
Some of 321 East 43rd Street's amenities include recently renovated, elevator, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 East 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 East 43rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 East 43rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 321 East 43rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 321 East 43rd Street offer parking?
No, 321 East 43rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 321 East 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 East 43rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 East 43rd Street have a pool?
No, 321 East 43rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 East 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 321 East 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 East 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 East 43rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
