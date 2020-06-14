321 East 43rd Street

Amenities

recently renovated elevator doorman bike storage

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator bike storage

Massive studio in quaint Tudor City!! This is a beautiful renovated studio, the largest in the building and is available for rental immediately. This Gem is located conveniently near Grand Central Terminal in a doorman building, in an amazing Turn of the century building that screams , Cozy!! This area is an oasis in bustling New York and the area is famous for its castle like apartment buildings in a Tudor Revival style! This neighborhood is private, with its park across the street which provides green space for people and their pets. Its so serene and quiet!! There is not another area like this one.