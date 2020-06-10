320 East 86th Street

Amenities

Welcome to 320 East 86th St apartment 4E. This beautiful two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit features beautifully stained hardwood floors, high ceilings, and a plethora of natural light that floods in from windows in every room. Renovated this year, this turn-key unit offers a sprawling living/dining area perfect for entertaining, large master bedroom with an oversized window, and bright second bedroom. The windowed chef's kitchen features Fisher & Paykel, Bosch, and Liebherr appliances and custom cabinetry, while the spa style bathroom boasts marble walls and natural volcanic stone flooring.



Located steps from both the 86th St Q and 4/5/6 stops, 320 East 86th st is a boutique pre-war building in the heart of the Upper East Side. The building has a video intercom system, elevator, laundry in the building, and a beautiful roof-deck.



Super easy and quick board process.