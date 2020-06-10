All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:33 AM

320 East 86th Street

320 East 86th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

320 East 86th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-E · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
hot tub
Welcome to 320 East 86th St apartment 4E. This beautiful two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit features beautifully stained hardwood floors, high ceilings, and a plethora of natural light that floods in from windows in every room. Renovated this year, this turn-key unit offers a sprawling living/dining area perfect for entertaining, large master bedroom with an oversized window, and bright second bedroom. The windowed chef's kitchen features Fisher & Paykel, Bosch, and Liebherr appliances and custom cabinetry, while the spa style bathroom boasts marble walls and natural volcanic stone flooring.

Located steps from both the 86th St Q and 4/5/6 stops, 320 East 86th st is a boutique pre-war building in the heart of the Upper East Side. The building has a video intercom system, elevator, laundry in the building, and a beautiful roof-deck.

Super easy and quick board process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 East 86th Street have any available units?
320 East 86th Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 East 86th Street have?
Some of 320 East 86th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 East 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
320 East 86th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 East 86th Street pet-friendly?
No, 320 East 86th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 320 East 86th Street offer parking?
No, 320 East 86th Street does not offer parking.
Does 320 East 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 East 86th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 East 86th Street have a pool?
No, 320 East 86th Street does not have a pool.
Does 320 East 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 320 East 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 320 East 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 East 86th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
