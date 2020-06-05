All apartments in New York
Find more places like 320 East 35th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
320 East 35th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:35 PM

320 East 35th Street

320 East 35th Street · (646) 783-9041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Murray Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

320 East 35th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 7A · Avail. now

$2,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
playground
SUNNY RENOVATED 550 SF JR ONE BEDROOM W/ EMPIRE STATE VIEWS!Double exposure, clean and bright, newly updated Junior one bedroom.Available furnished or unfurnished one year minimum.Spacious living room with view of Empire State Building.Space for a dining area or home office.Separate windowed kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space and a dishwasher.Full bathroom with shower and tub. Top floor unit in well maintained elevator building with laundry room.Very quiet block next to the east river. Walking distance to Grand Central, Herald Square. and many bars, restaurants, Trader Joe's, Target and Fairway nearby and a playground/park across the street. East river ferry and citibike nearby.No dogs cats only.*Video tour availble**There is a brokers fee for this unit**Open house by appointment ONLY please email to register a time*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 East 35th Street have any available units?
320 East 35th Street has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 East 35th Street have?
Some of 320 East 35th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 East 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
320 East 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 East 35th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 East 35th Street is pet friendly.
Does 320 East 35th Street offer parking?
No, 320 East 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 320 East 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 East 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 East 35th Street have a pool?
No, 320 East 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 320 East 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 320 East 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 320 East 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 East 35th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 320 East 35th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
Paramount Tower
240 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity