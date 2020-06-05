320 East 35th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated playground elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly elevator on-site laundry playground

SUNNY RENOVATED 550 SF JR ONE BEDROOM W/ EMPIRE STATE VIEWS!Double exposure, clean and bright, newly updated Junior one bedroom.Available furnished or unfurnished one year minimum.Spacious living room with view of Empire State Building.Space for a dining area or home office.Separate windowed kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space and a dishwasher.Full bathroom with shower and tub. Top floor unit in well maintained elevator building with laundry room.Very quiet block next to the east river. Walking distance to Grand Central, Herald Square. and many bars, restaurants, Trader Joe's, Target and Fairway nearby and a playground/park across the street. East river ferry and citibike nearby.No dogs cats only.*Video tour availble**There is a brokers fee for this unit**Open house by appointment ONLY please email to register a time*