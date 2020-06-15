317 West 54th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel bike storage

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage lobby media room

Welcome to this beautifully renovated 800 square space converted into a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in prime Hell's Kitchen! This apartment is on the 2nd floor of the building and is being offered unfurnished or furnished. There are two well-proportioned bedrooms with abundant closet space. The windowed kitchen was recently fully renovated with all new top of the line stainless steel appliances. The bathroom has been tastefully updated and is also windowed. There are restored hard wood floors and the windows in both bedrooms have quiet, Northern exposure with peaceful, internal garden views. The lobby underwent an extensive renovation and graciously welcomes all to this fantastic building. Additional amenities include an on-site laundry room, live in super, storage lockers and bike racks for rent and a common patio with a BBQ, tables and chairs. Conveniently located in the Heart of Hell's Kitchen surrounded by tons of restaurants and nightlife, adjacent to Times Square and the Theater District. The unit is easily accessible to Columbus Circle, Time Warner Center, Central Park, the West Side Highway bike and pedestrian paths, and 10 subway lines. This is truly the perfect home in the perfect location. AVAILABLE JULY 1st - MINIMUM LEASE TERM OF 1 YEAR.