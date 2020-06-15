All apartments in New York
317 West 54th Street

317 West 54th Street · (212) 444-7874
Location

317 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bike storage
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
media room
Welcome to this beautifully renovated 800 square space converted into a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in prime Hell's Kitchen! This apartment is on the 2nd floor of the building and is being offered unfurnished or furnished. There are two well-proportioned bedrooms with abundant closet space. The windowed kitchen was recently fully renovated with all new top of the line stainless steel appliances. The bathroom has been tastefully updated and is also windowed. There are restored hard wood floors and the windows in both bedrooms have quiet, Northern exposure with peaceful, internal garden views. The lobby underwent an extensive renovation and graciously welcomes all to this fantastic building. Additional amenities include an on-site laundry room, live in super, storage lockers and bike racks for rent and a common patio with a BBQ, tables and chairs. Conveniently located in the Heart of Hell's Kitchen surrounded by tons of restaurants and nightlife, adjacent to Times Square and the Theater District. The unit is easily accessible to Columbus Circle, Time Warner Center, Central Park, the West Side Highway bike and pedestrian paths, and 10 subway lines. This is truly the perfect home in the perfect location. AVAILABLE JULY 1st - MINIMUM LEASE TERM OF 1 YEAR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 West 54th Street have any available units?
317 West 54th Street has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 West 54th Street have?
Some of 317 West 54th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 West 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 West 54th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 West 54th Street pet-friendly?
No, 317 West 54th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 317 West 54th Street offer parking?
No, 317 West 54th Street does not offer parking.
Does 317 West 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 West 54th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 West 54th Street have a pool?
No, 317 West 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 West 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 317 West 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 West 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 West 54th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
