317 West 4th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Classic West Village townhouse one-bedroom apartment. This sunny 3rd-floor walk-up has all the old world charm you'd expect in an 1830's village townhouse. The apartment has high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick in the living room and the bedroom. Its charming kitchen has just enough room for the essentials and the bathroom features a pedestal tub. Owner-occupied townhouse. Perfect pied a terre! The neighborhood features The Whitney Museum, The Hudson River Park, Highline Park, The Abingdon Square Farmers Market, West Village boutiques, restaurants, Equinox Fitness Club, and public transportation.This is a smoke-free building and pets are not permitted.