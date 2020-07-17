All apartments in New York
317 West 4th Street

317 West 4th Street · (917) 701-7975
Location

317 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Classic West Village townhouse one-bedroom apartment. This sunny 3rd-floor walk-up has all the old world charm you'd expect in an 1830's village townhouse. The apartment has high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick in the living room and the bedroom. Its charming kitchen has just enough room for the essentials and the bathroom features a pedestal tub. Owner-occupied townhouse. Perfect pied a terre! The neighborhood features The Whitney Museum, The Hudson River Park, Highline Park, The Abingdon Square Farmers Market, West Village boutiques, restaurants, Equinox Fitness Club, and public transportation.This is a smoke-free building and pets are not permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 West 4th Street have any available units?
317 West 4th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 317 West 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 West 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 West 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 West 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 317 West 4th Street offer parking?
No, 317 West 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 317 West 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 West 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 West 4th Street have a pool?
No, 317 West 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 West 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 317 West 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 West 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 West 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 West 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 West 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
