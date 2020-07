Amenities

on-site laundry

Rare vacancy!



Historic castle like townhouse just steps from Riverside Park



Well maintained building with onsite laundry



2 easy flights up to a True 2 bed triplex



enter on main level with a large open liv room complete with deco FP, exposed brick walls and high ceilings; apt faces south with partial open views



Separate walk through kitchen and full bath



Downstairs bedroom approx 14.5 x 9.5 with closet ; Upstairs bedroom with same dimensions



Sorry No pets allowed

AVAIL AUG 1st; possibly sooner