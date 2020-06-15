316 Second Avenue

Amenities

Gramercy living at it's finest! This gut renovated 3 bed/1 bath apartment has pre-war charm paired with modern and updated finishes and amenities. The spacious living area features exposed brick and hardwood floors. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, ample counter space, and combo washer/dryer. The 3 bedrooms all fit queen size beds and have large closets.



Close to many great restaurants, bars, cafes, and parks. An easy walk to Union Square transportation.



Price is net effective on a 12 month lease with one month free. Gross is $5295.