Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:13 PM

316 Second Avenue

316 2nd Avenue · (646) 688-6625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

316 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$4,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Contact us today for a 3D Virtual Tour of this apartment!

Gramercy living at it's finest! This gut renovated 3 bed/1 bath apartment has pre-war charm paired with modern and updated finishes and amenities. The spacious living area features exposed brick and hardwood floors. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, ample counter space, and combo washer/dryer. The 3 bedrooms all fit queen size beds and have large closets.

Close to many great restaurants, bars, cafes, and parks. An easy walk to Union Square transportation.

Price is net effective on a 12 month lease with one month free. Gross is $5295.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Second Avenue have any available units?
316 Second Avenue has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 Second Avenue have?
Some of 316 Second Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
316 Second Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Second Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 316 Second Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 316 Second Avenue offer parking?
No, 316 Second Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 316 Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 Second Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 316 Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 316 Second Avenue have accessible units?
No, 316 Second Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Second Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
