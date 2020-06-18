315 West 113th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Right off of Morningside Park ! Top floor with amazing sunshine and views ! HUGE and STUNNING renovated 1 bedroom apartment right off Manhattan Avenue in the low West 110s. This generously sized elegant pre-war apartment features a king sized bedroom, enormous living room, high ceilings, hardwood floors, great closet space. Brand new stainless steel kitchen with dishwasher. LARGE LIVING ROOM. Pet friendly building. Great South Harlem location close to the B,C train lines, the 2,3 express lines, shopping and entertainment. KW241105