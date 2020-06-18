All apartments in New York
Find more places like 315 West 113th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
315 West 113th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:06 AM

315 West 113th Street

315 West 113th Street · (347) 436-5219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Morningside Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

315 West 113th Street, New York, NY 10026
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Right off of Morningside Park ! Top floor with amazing sunshine and views ! HUGE and STUNNING renovated 1 bedroom apartment right off Manhattan Avenue in the low West 110s. This generously sized elegant pre-war apartment features a king sized bedroom, enormous living room, high ceilings, hardwood floors, great closet space. Brand new stainless steel kitchen with dishwasher. LARGE LIVING ROOM. Pet friendly building. Great South Harlem location close to the B,C train lines, the 2,3 express lines, shopping and entertainment. KW241105

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 West 113th Street have any available units?
315 West 113th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 West 113th Street have?
Some of 315 West 113th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 West 113th Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 West 113th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 West 113th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 West 113th Street is pet friendly.
Does 315 West 113th Street offer parking?
No, 315 West 113th Street does not offer parking.
Does 315 West 113th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 West 113th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 West 113th Street have a pool?
No, 315 West 113th Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 West 113th Street have accessible units?
No, 315 West 113th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 West 113th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 West 113th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 315 West 113th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity