315 East 57th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

*NO FEE * Video Tour Available Upon Request *



Amazing Location!!! Brand New Gut Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment in the heart of Midtown East. Apartment features washer/dryer, recessed lighting, exposed brick, renovated bathroom, crown and baseboard moldings, spacious living room and high ceilings. Separate kitchen area with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, breakfast bar, great counter space, and tons of cabinet space. Bedrooms fit a queen size bed plus furniture and have great closet space. Located nearby the 4 / 5 / 6 / N / R / W / E / M subways, Whole Foods, Bloomingdale's, fine restaurants, and shopping. To schedule a viewing or to view any other apartments on this website call, email, or text anytime.