All apartments in New York
Find more places like 315 East 57th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
315 East 57th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

315 East 57th Street

315 East 57th Street · (516) 662-9941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

315 East 57th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-A · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*NO FEE * Video Tour Available Upon Request *

Amazing Location!!! Brand New Gut Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment in the heart of Midtown East. Apartment features washer/dryer, recessed lighting, exposed brick, renovated bathroom, crown and baseboard moldings, spacious living room and high ceilings. Separate kitchen area with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, breakfast bar, great counter space, and tons of cabinet space. Bedrooms fit a queen size bed plus furniture and have great closet space. Located nearby the 4 / 5 / 6 / N / R / W / E / M subways, Whole Foods, Bloomingdale's, fine restaurants, and shopping. To schedule a viewing or to view any other apartments on this website call, email, or text anytime.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 East 57th Street have any available units?
315 East 57th Street has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 East 57th Street have?
Some of 315 East 57th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 East 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 East 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 East 57th Street pet-friendly?
No, 315 East 57th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 315 East 57th Street offer parking?
No, 315 East 57th Street does not offer parking.
Does 315 East 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 East 57th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 East 57th Street have a pool?
No, 315 East 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 East 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 315 East 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 East 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 East 57th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 315 East 57th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity