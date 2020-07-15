All apartments in New York
313 West 55th Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:50 AM

313 West 55th Street

313 West 55th Street · No Longer Available
Location

313 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rarely Available Massive One Bedroom Apartment Only 4 Blocks To Central Park For Only $2595.
HUGE 700sf Beautiful 1br 1bath features a very large living room with high ceilings plus a spacer for a dining table. The bedroom is facing the back so its super quite, you can easily fit a king size bed plus furniture. There is ample amount of closet space and built in storage units.
Location! Location! Location! Situated in a quite Tree-lined street in a charming brownstone on 55th street near to 8th ave. Minuted to Whole-Foods, the subway , tons of bars / restaurants and Central Park. Available for Sep 1st. Sorry no dogs.
One flight walk up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 West 55th Street have any available units?
313 West 55th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 313 West 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
313 West 55th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 West 55th Street pet-friendly?
No, 313 West 55th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 313 West 55th Street offer parking?
No, 313 West 55th Street does not offer parking.
Does 313 West 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 West 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 West 55th Street have a pool?
No, 313 West 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 313 West 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 313 West 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 313 West 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 West 55th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 West 55th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 West 55th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
