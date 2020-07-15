313 West 55th Street

Amenities

Rarely Available Massive One Bedroom Apartment Only 4 Blocks To Central Park For Only $2595.

HUGE 700sf Beautiful 1br 1bath features a very large living room with high ceilings plus a spacer for a dining table. The bedroom is facing the back so its super quite, you can easily fit a king size bed plus furniture. There is ample amount of closet space and built in storage units.

Location! Location! Location! Situated in a quite Tree-lined street in a charming brownstone on 55th street near to 8th ave. Minuted to Whole-Foods, the subway , tons of bars / restaurants and Central Park. Available for Sep 1st. Sorry no dogs.

One flight walk up.