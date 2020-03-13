All apartments in New York
312 East 85th Street
312 East 85th Street

312 East 85th Street · (516) 662-9941
Location

312 East 85th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1-B · Avail. now

$2,500

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Professional Medical Office Space for Rent. The space would be good for a therapist, dermatologist, chiropractor, psychologist, psychiatrist, etc. Densely Populated Residential Neighborhood. Located by the subway and the 4,5,6 subway,Great Deal for a Sprawling First Floor Studio! The building is an Elevator building with a Laundry Room. This large studio has a dressing area with two full closets, and faces off the street so is calm and quiet. Close to excellent restaurants and shops, with Fairway on 86th Street, and just steps to the 4/5/6 Trains on Lexington Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 East 85th Street have any available units?
312 East 85th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 312 East 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
312 East 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 East 85th Street pet-friendly?
No, 312 East 85th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 312 East 85th Street offer parking?
No, 312 East 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 312 East 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 East 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 East 85th Street have a pool?
No, 312 East 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 312 East 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 312 East 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 312 East 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 East 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 East 85th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 East 85th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
