312 East 85th Street

Professional Medical Office Space for Rent. The space would be good for a therapist, dermatologist, chiropractor, psychologist, psychiatrist, etc. Densely Populated Residential Neighborhood. Located by the subway and the 4,5,6 subway,Great Deal for a Sprawling First Floor Studio! The building is an Elevator building with a Laundry Room. This large studio has a dressing area with two full closets, and faces off the street so is calm and quiet. Close to excellent restaurants and shops, with Fairway on 86th Street, and just steps to the 4/5/6 Trains on Lexington Avenue.