311 West 78th Street

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

78th Street and West End Avenue is the center of the Upper West Side, only a block away from the subway but still on a small quiet tree-lined street.

This beautiful townhome gives you the historic details you love and the renovations you expect.

Offered for rent a HUGE, elegant, open floor through one bedroom, one bath home with an open central kitchen layout. The over-sized Chef's kitchen comes with top of the line appliances and finishes including a dishwasher and a full sized washer/dryer. The original details include 10 1/2 foot ceilings, hard wood floors, wood burning fireplace, and a beautiful bay window.

The living room has beautiful built-ins with plenty of storage and new windows for extra quiet.

The home comes with A/C units in the living room and bedroom.

The bathroom has double sinks, separate enclosed shower and plenty of storage.

NO Smoking, NO pets.

