Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

311 West 78th Street

311 West 78th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

311 West 78th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location, location location.
78th Street and West End Avenue is the center of the Upper West Side, only a block away from the subway but still on a small quiet tree-lined street.
This beautiful townhome gives you the historic details you love and the renovations you expect.
Offered for rent a HUGE, elegant, open floor through one bedroom, one bath home with an open central kitchen layout. The over-sized Chef's kitchen comes with top of the line appliances and finishes including a dishwasher and a full sized washer/dryer. The original details include 10 1/2 foot ceilings, hard wood floors, wood burning fireplace, and a beautiful bay window.
The living room has beautiful built-ins with plenty of storage and new windows for extra quiet.
The home comes with A/C units in the living room and bedroom.
The bathroom has double sinks, separate enclosed shower and plenty of storage.
NO Smoking, NO pets.
Please view the virtual tour before requesting in person viewings :),Price Drop! Grand West Side Floor Through. Huge, elegant renovated open floor through one bedroom, one bath apartment with upscale kitchen and bath finishes in an upper west side brownstone. Excellent light from North and South exposures. This unit has 10 1/2 foot ceilings, Hard wood floors, wood burning fireplace, and new windows. Living room has beautiful built-ins with plenty of storage and a dining area leading to an over-sized Chef's kitchen with top of the line appliances and finishes including dishwasher and full sized washer/dryer in apartment. Unit features A/C units in living room and bedroom and renovated bathroom with double sinks and separate enclosed shower. NO Smoking, NO pets.

Bond New York is a real estate broker that supports equal housing opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

