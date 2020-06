Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym on-site laundry

AVAILABLE NOW!! HUGE TRUE 1 BEDROOM (CONVERTIBLE 2) 1 FULL BATH UNIT IN THE CENTER OF IT ALL!THIS UNIT FEATURES HIGH CEILINGS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, AND GREAT NATURAL LIGHT! GORGEOUS GOURMET KITCHEN FULLY EQUIPPED WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! AMPLE LIVING SPACE, KING SIZE BEDROOM AND LOADS OF CLOSET STORAGE!!THIS IS A FULL AMENITY LUXURIOUS BUILDING FEATURING A 24 HR DOORMAN, LAUNDRY FACILITIES, RESIDENTS LOUNGE, FITNESS CENTER & MORE!FOR AN EXCLUSIVE VIEWING CALL/TEXT ETTY @ 845.461.5540 EMAIL;ETTY@MRGNYC.COM "LET ME HANDLE YOUR REAL ESTATE NEEDS PROFESSIONALLY AND COURTEOUSLY WITH YOUR SATISFACTION BEING MY MAIN GOAL."