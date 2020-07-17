310 East 89th Street

Amenities

This quiet and spacious studio offers all you need in a home! Bright and cozy living area, Large windows that allow lots of natural lights to come in and Full bathroom featuring full size bathtub perfect for relaxation.High ceiling and Hardwood floorAmazing opportunity on this studio for this much space in the heart of Upper East Side!One of the highest desired areas in Manhattan! 89th & 2nd Ave Where Everything Happens !!Conveniently located steps from Q line subway! Nearby lots of Restaurants, Cafes, Bars, Shops, Laundromat, Grocery stores and all life essentials!! THIS IS ONE OF A KIND DEAL. ** NO FEE! **Don't wait!! Call or Text now for schedule a showing!!M: 747-275-1549 eran@alphanyc.com