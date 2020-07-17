All apartments in New York
310 East 89th Street
310 East 89th Street

310 East 89th Street · (747) 275-1549
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 East 89th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This quiet and spacious studio offers all you need in a home! Bright and cozy living area, Large windows that allow lots of natural lights to come in and Full bathroom featuring full size bathtub perfect for relaxation.High ceiling and Hardwood floorAmazing opportunity on this studio for this much space in the heart of Upper East Side!One of the highest desired areas in Manhattan! 89th & 2nd Ave Where Everything Happens !!Conveniently located steps from Q line subway! Nearby lots of Restaurants, Cafes, Bars, Shops, Laundromat, Grocery stores and all life essentials!! THIS IS ONE OF A KIND DEAL. ** NO FEE! **Don't wait!! Call or Text now for schedule a showing!!M: 747-275-1549 eran@alphanyc.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 East 89th Street have any available units?
310 East 89th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 310 East 89th Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 East 89th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 East 89th Street pet-friendly?
No, 310 East 89th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 310 East 89th Street offer parking?
No, 310 East 89th Street does not offer parking.
Does 310 East 89th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 East 89th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 East 89th Street have a pool?
No, 310 East 89th Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 East 89th Street have accessible units?
No, 310 East 89th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 East 89th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 East 89th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 East 89th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 East 89th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
