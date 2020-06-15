All apartments in New York
Find more places like 31 Union Square West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
31 Union Square West
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:06 AM

31 Union Square West

31 Union Square West · (212) 448-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

31 Union Square West, New York, NY 10003
Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 7-F · Avail. now

$5,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
internet access
Sleek and sexy one bedroom loft in the heart of it all. This unique space has been completely gut renovated with no expense spared. Large open island kitchen fully equipped with stainless GE & LG appliances, custom walnut cabinets, Silestone counters, Hansgrohe faucets and porcelain backsplash. Bathroom is meticulously appointed with Italian mosaic glass tile walls, porcelain tile floors, Hansgrohe fixtures and stall shower. Apartment features: custom retractable wall system which allows you to convert this 1BR space to a large open loft in a matter of minutes, Vented washer/dryers in the unit, bright east & west exposure, 10 windows surround the entire space, 10' ceilings, great closet and storage space, all rooms pre-wired for telephone and high speed internet and solid oak floors with dark mahogany stain. Landmark building, 24-hour doorman and live-in super. Available for June occupancy.,Sleek and sexy one bedroom loft in the heart of it all. This unique space has been completely gut renovated with no expense spared. Large open island kitchen fully equipped with stainless GE & LG appliances, custom walnut cabinets, Silestone counters, Hansgrohe faucets and porcelain backsplash. Bathroom is meticulously appointed with Italian mosaic glass tile walls, porcelain tile floors, Hansgrohe fixtures and stall shower. Apartment features: custom retractable wall system which allows you to convert this 1BR space to a large open loft in a matter of minutes, Vented washer/dryers in the unit, bright east & west exposure, 10 windows surround the entire space, 10' ceilings, great closet and storage space, all rooms pre-wired for telephone and high speed internet and solid oak floors with dark mahogany stain. Landmark building, 24-hour doorman and live-in super. Available for October occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Union Square West have any available units?
31 Union Square West has a unit available for $5,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Union Square West have?
Some of 31 Union Square West's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Union Square West currently offering any rent specials?
31 Union Square West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Union Square West pet-friendly?
No, 31 Union Square West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 31 Union Square West offer parking?
No, 31 Union Square West does not offer parking.
Does 31 Union Square West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Union Square West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Union Square West have a pool?
No, 31 Union Square West does not have a pool.
Does 31 Union Square West have accessible units?
No, 31 Union Square West does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Union Square West have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Union Square West does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 31 Union Square West?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity