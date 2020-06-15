31 Union Square West

Amenities

Sleek and sexy one bedroom loft in the heart of it all. This unique space has been completely gut renovated with no expense spared. Large open island kitchen fully equipped with stainless GE & LG appliances, custom walnut cabinets, Silestone counters, Hansgrohe faucets and porcelain backsplash. Bathroom is meticulously appointed with Italian mosaic glass tile walls, porcelain tile floors, Hansgrohe fixtures and stall shower. Apartment features: custom retractable wall system which allows you to convert this 1BR space to a large open loft in a matter of minutes, Vented washer/dryers in the unit, bright east & west exposure, 10 windows surround the entire space, 10' ceilings, great closet and storage space, all rooms pre-wired for telephone and high speed internet and solid oak floors with dark mahogany stain. Landmark building, 24-hour doorman and live-in super. Available for June occupancy.