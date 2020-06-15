All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:18 PM

309 West 47th Street

309 West 47th Street · (212) 957-4100
Location

309 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5RW · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
What's Cooking in Hell's Kitchen! Roomy, Reno 1 BED LESS THAN $2100!Charming large one bedroom apartment featuring hardwood floors, exposed brick wall, a decorative fireplace, granite counter-tops, modern appliances and a large bedroom that could fit a queen or a king size bed. There is a super sized closet that also has a sky light flooding the closet with natural light Situated in the heart of Hell's Kitchen and with plenty of restaurants, bars and shopping. It has all the benefits of being in proximity to the Port Authority Bus Terminal, Times Square and Bryant Park while being located on a quiet tree-lined street . Even has a live in super. This apartment is for July 1st so please make sure the move in date works for you before scheduling a showing. NO pets, sorry.Virtual video tour, click link below:https://youtu.be/RWgaYsBvoEc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 West 47th Street have any available units?
309 West 47th Street has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 309 West 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
309 West 47th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 West 47th Street pet-friendly?
No, 309 West 47th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 309 West 47th Street offer parking?
No, 309 West 47th Street does not offer parking.
Does 309 West 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 West 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 West 47th Street have a pool?
No, 309 West 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 309 West 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 309 West 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 309 West 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 West 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 West 47th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 West 47th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
