309 West 47th Street

What's Cooking in Hell's Kitchen! Roomy, Reno 1 BED LESS THAN $2100!Charming large one bedroom apartment featuring hardwood floors, exposed brick wall, a decorative fireplace, granite counter-tops, modern appliances and a large bedroom that could fit a queen or a king size bed. There is a super sized closet that also has a sky light flooding the closet with natural light Situated in the heart of Hell's Kitchen and with plenty of restaurants, bars and shopping. It has all the benefits of being in proximity to the Port Authority Bus Terminal, Times Square and Bryant Park while being located on a quiet tree-lined street . Even has a live in super. This apartment is for July 1st so please make sure the move in date works for you before scheduling a showing. NO pets, sorry.Virtual video tour, click link below:https://youtu.be/RWgaYsBvoEc