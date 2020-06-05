All apartments in New York
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:50 PM

309 East 49th Street

309 East 49th Street · (212) 317-7840
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

309 East 49th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
Enter this sprawling 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with a large balcony. This beautiful home has a desirable floor plan with a spacious living room and dining area with true open kitchen, with Subzero fridge/freezer and Bosch appliances. The apt is recently renovated and has great closets (5 closets and 1 walking closet), with a washer and dryer in the apartment. High quality wooden floors throughout the apartment and an added bonus, a deeded storage unit. This luxury full-service condominium, with full-time doorman, concierge, gym and live-in super is located in the Turtle Bay neighborhood on a beautiful tree-lined street in Midtown East. The wonderful location provides convenient access to public transportation and the FDR, plus offers fabulous boutique shopping, close to United Nations, steps away from Grand Central Station, charming neighborhood restaurants, several parks and a weekly farmers market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 East 49th Street have any available units?
309 East 49th Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 East 49th Street have?
Some of 309 East 49th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 East 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
309 East 49th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 East 49th Street pet-friendly?
No, 309 East 49th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 309 East 49th Street offer parking?
No, 309 East 49th Street does not offer parking.
Does 309 East 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 East 49th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 East 49th Street have a pool?
No, 309 East 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 309 East 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 309 East 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 309 East 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 East 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
