309 East 49th Street

Enter this sprawling 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with a large balcony. This beautiful home has a desirable floor plan with a spacious living room and dining area with true open kitchen, with Subzero fridge/freezer and Bosch appliances. The apt is recently renovated and has great closets (5 closets and 1 walking closet), with a washer and dryer in the apartment. High quality wooden floors throughout the apartment and an added bonus, a deeded storage unit. This luxury full-service condominium, with full-time doorman, concierge, gym and live-in super is located in the Turtle Bay neighborhood on a beautiful tree-lined street in Midtown East. The wonderful location provides convenient access to public transportation and the FDR, plus offers fabulous boutique shopping, close to United Nations, steps away from Grand Central Station, charming neighborhood restaurants, several parks and a weekly farmers market.