Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

308 WEST 30TH STREET

308 West 30th Street · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

308 West 30th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
bike storage
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
Luxurious split 2BR unit in triple mint condition, offering Southern exposures. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances. This condominium building provides the perfect blend of prewar charm and modern finishes. Spacious floor plans offer open kitchens with high-end appliances while each apartment has been beautifully appointed with custom detail including white oak flooring, customized closets, and contemporary updates. This pet-friendly building also has bike storage, a laundry room, additional private storage, and a landscaped and furnished roof terrace with spectacular views of the Empire State Building. Located in North Chelsea, the building is within minutes of excellent restaurants, The High Line, and Madison Square Garden. All major transportation lines are conveniently available within two blocks at Penn Station (1,2,3, A,C,E, and LIRR).  To view this and any other apartment active on the market call Gisela 646-600-4838/ Monica 347-476-9547.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 WEST 30TH STREET have any available units?
308 WEST 30TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 WEST 30TH STREET have?
Some of 308 WEST 30TH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 WEST 30TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
308 WEST 30TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 WEST 30TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 WEST 30TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 308 WEST 30TH STREET offer parking?
No, 308 WEST 30TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 308 WEST 30TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 WEST 30TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 WEST 30TH STREET have a pool?
No, 308 WEST 30TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 308 WEST 30TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 308 WEST 30TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 308 WEST 30TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 WEST 30TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
