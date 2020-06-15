308 WEST 30TH STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel bike storage

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bike storage

Luxurious split 2BR unit in triple mint condition, offering Southern exposures. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances. This condominium building provides the perfect blend of prewar charm and modern finishes. Spacious floor plans offer open kitchens with high-end appliances while each apartment has been beautifully appointed with custom detail including white oak flooring, customized closets, and contemporary updates. This pet-friendly building also has bike storage, a laundry room, additional private storage, and a landscaped and furnished roof terrace with spectacular views of the Empire State Building. Located in North Chelsea, the building is within minutes of excellent restaurants, The High Line, and Madison Square Garden. All major transportation lines are conveniently available within two blocks at Penn Station (1,2,3, A,C,E, and LIRR). To view this and any other apartment active on the market call Gisela 646-600-4838/ Monica 347-476-9547.