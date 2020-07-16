308 East 51st Street

Amenities

Come Visit Your Very Own....Two Bedroom, and 1.5 baths it comes all complete with a Private Back Yard. Both the Kitchen and Bathroom are renovated. This apartment has excellent storage space, Hardwood Flooring. Excellent Light Galore throughout with both Northern and Southern Exposures. Pets OK on a case by case basis. Excellent Location steps to the Subway Lines (6,E,M). Wonderfull array of restaurants, shops, grocery stores down the street and in the neighborhood. jAvailable Aug. 1, 2020. Pets OK, case by Case