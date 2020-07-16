All apartments in New York
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:17 AM

308 East 51st Street

308 East 51st Street · (212) 317-7831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

308 East 51st Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$5,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come Visit Your Very Own....Two Bedroom, and 1.5 baths it comes all complete with a Private Back Yard. Both the Kitchen and Bathroom are renovated. This apartment has excellent storage space, Hardwood Flooring. Excellent Light Galore throughout with both Northern and Southern Exposures. Pets OK on a case by case basis. Excellent Location steps to the Subway Lines (6,E,M). Wonderfull array of restaurants, shops, grocery stores down the street and in the neighborhood. jAvailable Aug. 1, 2020. Pets OK, case by Case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 East 51st Street have any available units?
308 East 51st Street has a unit available for $5,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 308 East 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
308 East 51st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 East 51st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 East 51st Street is pet friendly.
Does 308 East 51st Street offer parking?
No, 308 East 51st Street does not offer parking.
Does 308 East 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 East 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 East 51st Street have a pool?
No, 308 East 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 308 East 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 308 East 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 308 East 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 East 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 East 51st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 East 51st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
