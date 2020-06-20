308 East 105th Street

Amenities

Come home to this recently gut-renovated home with exposed brick, Bosch washer and dryer in unit, recessed lighting and a working wood-burning fireplace! It is increasingly rare to find a completely updated home with historic roots. This huge apartment spans the entire length of the building and has a bright southern exposure in the living room that ensures an abundance of natural light throughout the day. No detail was missed in this unique renovation! Cook up a storm on the high-end stainless steel appliances by Fisher & Paykel and Blomberg and enjoy the comfort and convenience of a cozy fireplace. The new oak floors and cedar closets are absolutely gorgeous and there are multiple additional overhead storage compartments throughout the space. 11-foot ceilings and massive windows give an even greater sense of spaciousness and accommodate additional overhead built-in storage closets. It does not get more New York than this! Do not miss your chance to live in this unique home in a bustling part of NYC.This building was converted into a self-managed condominium that has a total of 8 apartments with 2 units per floor. The building is properly maintained and cleaned regularly. Right off 2nd Avenue, this building is in a prime location in close proximity to the Q and 6 trains. East Harlem residents enjoy tons of boutique coffee shops and various 5-star dining options. The highly-rated Farm Country supermarket is just 3 blocks away and Thomas Jefferson park is 4 blocks away! Stop at Dear Mama coffee on your morning commute for a quality caffeine fix. Yura's Blue Plate will please anyone looking for a quality brunch. Please let me know if you have any additional questions about the area and I will be sure to get back to you as soon as possible! Thank you for your interest.