Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

308 East 105th Street

308 East 105th Street · No Longer Available
Location

308 East 105th Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Come home to this recently gut-renovated home with exposed brick, Bosch washer and dryer in unit, recessed lighting and a working wood-burning fireplace! It is increasingly rare to find a completely updated home with historic roots. This huge apartment spans the entire length of the building and has a bright southern exposure in the living room that ensures an abundance of natural light throughout the day. No detail was missed in this unique renovation! Cook up a storm on the high-end stainless steel appliances by Fisher & Paykel and Blomberg and enjoy the comfort and convenience of a cozy fireplace. The new oak floors and cedar closets are absolutely gorgeous and there are multiple additional overhead storage compartments throughout the space. 11-foot ceilings and massive windows give an even greater sense of spaciousness and accommodate additional overhead built-in storage closets. It does not get more New York than this! Do not miss your chance to live in this unique home in a bustling part of NYC.This building was converted into a self-managed condominium that has a total of 8 apartments with 2 units per floor. The building is properly maintained and cleaned regularly. Right off 2nd Avenue, this building is in a prime location in close proximity to the Q and 6 trains. East Harlem residents enjoy tons of boutique coffee shops and various 5-star dining options. The highly-rated Farm Country supermarket is just 3 blocks away and Thomas Jefferson park is 4 blocks away! Stop at Dear Mama coffee on your morning commute for a quality caffeine fix. Yura's Blue Plate will please anyone looking for a quality brunch. Please let me know if you have any additional questions about the area and I will be sure to get back to you as soon as possible! Thank you for your interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 East 105th Street have any available units?
308 East 105th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 East 105th Street have?
Some of 308 East 105th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 East 105th Street currently offering any rent specials?
308 East 105th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 East 105th Street pet-friendly?
No, 308 East 105th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 308 East 105th Street offer parking?
No, 308 East 105th Street does not offer parking.
Does 308 East 105th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 East 105th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 East 105th Street have a pool?
No, 308 East 105th Street does not have a pool.
Does 308 East 105th Street have accessible units?
No, 308 East 105th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 308 East 105th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 East 105th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
