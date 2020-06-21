308 E 94th St

Amenities
Top floor two bedroom apartment in Yorkville. The oversized railroad layout has TWO apartment entrances.
Apartment features:
Top floor
5th floor walk up (4 flights up)
Hardwood flooring
Eat in kitchen
Apartment runs the entire length of building
Tall ceilings - 9'3"
North and south exposure
Exposed brick throughout
King size bedrooms
4 closets
Built in storage shelves in bathroom
Ceiling fans
French doors
Full size, white, appliances + dishwasher
Two entrances into apartment
Apartment dimensions:
Ceilings-9'3"
Kitchen-19'3"x9'10"
Living room-10'7"x8'4"
Bedroom 2-10'7"x21'3"
Master bedroom-10'9"x14'8"
Building features:
Walk up
Pets ok on case by case basis
Heat, water, sewer, trash are included in rent
Tenants are responsible for cooking gas, electricity, cable and internet
To apply:
www.boldnewyork.com/application
$20 application fee
Government issued picture ID
Last two bank statements
Last two pay stubs
Employment verification letter
2019 tax returns or W-2