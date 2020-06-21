308 E 94th St

Amenities

Top floor two bedroom apartment in Yorkville. The oversized railroad layout has TWO apartment entrances.



Apartment features:

Top floor

5th floor walk up (4 flights up)

Hardwood flooring

Eat in kitchen

Apartment runs the entire length of building

Tall ceilings - 9'3"

North and south exposure

Exposed brick throughout

King size bedrooms

4 closets

Built in storage shelves in bathroom

Ceiling fans

French doors

Full size, white, appliances + dishwasher

Two entrances into apartment



Apartment dimensions:

Ceilings-9'3"

Kitchen-19'3"x9'10"

Living room-10'7"x8'4"

Bedroom 2-10'7"x21'3"

Master bedroom-10'9"x14'8"



Building features:

Walk up

Pets ok on case by case basis

Heat, water, sewer, trash are included in rent

Tenants are responsible for cooking gas, electricity, cable and internet



To apply:

www.boldnewyork.com/application

$20 application fee

Government issued picture ID

Last two bank statements

Last two pay stubs

Employment verification letter

2019 tax returns or W-2