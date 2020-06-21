All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:00 AM

308 E 94th St

308 East 94th Street · (973) 931-1400
Location

308 East 94th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5E · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Top floor two bedroom apartment in Yorkville. The oversized railroad layout has TWO apartment entrances.

Apartment features:
Top floor
5th floor walk up (4 flights up)
Hardwood flooring
Eat in kitchen
Apartment runs the entire length of building
Tall ceilings - 9'3"
North and south exposure
Exposed brick throughout
King size bedrooms
4 closets
Built in storage shelves in bathroom
Ceiling fans
French doors
Full size, white, appliances + dishwasher
Two entrances into apartment

Apartment dimensions:
Ceilings-9'3"
Kitchen-19'3"x9'10"
Living room-10'7"x8'4"
Bedroom 2-10'7"x21'3"
Master bedroom-10'9"x14'8"

Building features:
Walk up
Pets ok on case by case basis
Heat, water, sewer, trash are included in rent
Tenants are responsible for cooking gas, electricity, cable and internet

To apply:
www.boldnewyork.com/application
$20 application fee
Government issued picture ID
Last two bank statements
Last two pay stubs
Employment verification letter
2019 tax returns or W-2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 E 94th St have any available units?
308 E 94th St has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 E 94th St have?
Some of 308 E 94th St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 E 94th St currently offering any rent specials?
308 E 94th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 E 94th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 E 94th St is pet friendly.
Does 308 E 94th St offer parking?
No, 308 E 94th St does not offer parking.
Does 308 E 94th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 E 94th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 E 94th St have a pool?
No, 308 E 94th St does not have a pool.
Does 308 E 94th St have accessible units?
No, 308 E 94th St does not have accessible units.
Does 308 E 94th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 E 94th St has units with dishwashers.
