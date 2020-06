Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities gym

*No Fee*



*Please reach out for a 3D-virtual tour*



Large 2-bedroom apartment located in prime Soho!



Apartment features:

Large living room with charming exposed brick and decorative fireplace

Chef's kitchen with full-sized kitchen appliances, great cabinet space.

Queen size bedrooms with large closets (no window)

Hardwood flooring



Location Location!

Trader Joe's two blocks away

Dogpound Gym on the corner

Minutes from the subway: ACE, 1 trains



This apartment has it all and is within walking distance from all the neighborhood's world renowned restaurants, trendy boutique stores and art galleries.



This deal will not last!