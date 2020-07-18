All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

305 East 119th Street

305 East 119th Street · (646) 382-7378
Location

305 East 119th Street, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,292

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Virtual tour and private appointments available:

Take a quick little stroll to the Q train from this brownstone apartment on a tree-lined street.... 305 E. 119th St. #2 is a bright, spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath that has a generously sized office or flex second bedroom. It is a "floor-thru" apartment with both northern and southern exposures. Located on the second floor of a walk up, apartment #2 boasts an updated open kitchen complete with a window, dishwasher and breakfast bar. The breakfast bar looks out onto a large living room that is home to a quaint decorative fireplace. Down the hall, you'll find a tiled bathroom with a tub/shower combination and updated vanity. The size of these rooms is unbelievable. Easy access to restaurants and shopping at the East River Plaza. Come get your castle with the great commute!

NOTE: Price advertised is net effective considering 1 month free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $2,500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 East 119th Street have any available units?
305 East 119th Street has a unit available for $2,292 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 305 East 119th Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 East 119th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 East 119th Street pet-friendly?
No, 305 East 119th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 305 East 119th Street offer parking?
No, 305 East 119th Street does not offer parking.
Does 305 East 119th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 East 119th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 East 119th Street have a pool?
No, 305 East 119th Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 East 119th Street have accessible units?
No, 305 East 119th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 East 119th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 East 119th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 East 119th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 East 119th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
