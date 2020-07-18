305 East 119th Street

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Virtual tour and private appointments available:



Take a quick little stroll to the Q train from this brownstone apartment on a tree-lined street.... 305 E. 119th St. #2 is a bright, spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath that has a generously sized office or flex second bedroom. It is a "floor-thru" apartment with both northern and southern exposures. Located on the second floor of a walk up, apartment #2 boasts an updated open kitchen complete with a window, dishwasher and breakfast bar. The breakfast bar looks out onto a large living room that is home to a quaint decorative fireplace. Down the hall, you'll find a tiled bathroom with a tub/shower combination and updated vanity. The size of these rooms is unbelievable. Easy access to restaurants and shopping at the East River Plaza. Come get your castle with the great commute!



NOTE: Price advertised is net effective considering 1 month free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $2,500.