304 EAST 62ND STREET
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

304 EAST 62ND STREET

304 East 62nd Street · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

304 East 62nd Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*******RENTED******Stunning large newly renovated 2 bed, stainless steel kitchen, new bath, hardwood floor This is a massive TRUE TWO BEDROOM with a very large separate living room space! Hardwood floors line the entire apartment. The bedrooms can easily accommodate a queen size beds. The living room is incredibly large, as you can see from the pictures. Apartment is in close proximity to parks, restaurants and anything you could possibly need. Please contact Gisela to schedule showing. I have more available apartments in this area and all over the city. Let me help you find your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 EAST 62ND STREET have any available units?
304 EAST 62ND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 304 EAST 62ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
304 EAST 62ND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 EAST 62ND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 304 EAST 62ND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 304 EAST 62ND STREET offer parking?
No, 304 EAST 62ND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 304 EAST 62ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 EAST 62ND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 EAST 62ND STREET have a pool?
No, 304 EAST 62ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 304 EAST 62ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 304 EAST 62ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 304 EAST 62ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 EAST 62ND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 EAST 62ND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 EAST 62ND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
