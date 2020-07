Amenities

Beautiful building with laundry and resident super! Apartment has been recently GUT renovated with brand new kitchen and FULL, windowed bath. Large, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and DISHWASHER. This is a great deal in the heart of the village.......Minute from the West 14th St A,C,E,L,1,2,3,9 trains. This gem is a must see! Come see it for yourself!