303 East 57th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge doorman elevator parking pool garage hot tub

This beautiful UNFURNISHED 2 bedroom/1.5 Bath apartment has a huge renovated Kitchen and new soundproof windows. DOGS 15 lbs OR SMALLER WILL BE CONSIDERED, CASE BY CASE. 10J has approximately 1300 square ft, offers beautiful light and is in wonderful condition with a huge Living room and Master Bedroom. There is a balcony, central AC and lots of closets. The Excelsior is a full service luxury building that features: Concierge, doorman, elevator operators, garage, laundry, dry cleaning service, health club/spa, roof deck, swimming pool (separate fee).