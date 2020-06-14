All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

303 East 57th Street

303 East 57th Street · (312) 638-4716
Location

303 East 57th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-J · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This beautiful UNFURNISHED 2 bedroom/1.5 Bath apartment has a huge renovated Kitchen and new soundproof windows. DOGS 15 lbs OR SMALLER WILL BE CONSIDERED, CASE BY CASE. 10J has approximately 1300 square ft, offers beautiful light and is in wonderful condition with a huge Living room and Master Bedroom. There is a balcony, central AC and lots of closets. The Excelsior is a full service luxury building that features: Concierge, doorman, elevator operators, garage, laundry, dry cleaning service, health club/spa, roof deck, swimming pool (separate fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 East 57th Street have any available units?
303 East 57th Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 East 57th Street have?
Some of 303 East 57th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 East 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
303 East 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 East 57th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 East 57th Street is pet friendly.
Does 303 East 57th Street offer parking?
Yes, 303 East 57th Street does offer parking.
Does 303 East 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 East 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 East 57th Street have a pool?
Yes, 303 East 57th Street has a pool.
Does 303 East 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 303 East 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 303 East 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 East 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
