Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

301 West 121st Street

301 West 121st Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 West 121st Street, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$2,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
You will LOVE this Sparkling Sun-soaked, recently Gut Renovated 2 Bedroom residence with in-unit WASHER/DRYER!
Prime Location steps from Morningside Park, and Harlem's Frederick Douglas Restaurant Row!

No Broker Fee! Actual Apartment Photos Taken by yours truly on 3/9/2020

- Total Renovation
- Beautiful Granite Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances
- Dishwasher + Microwave
- Queen-sized Bedrooms with over-sized Built-in Closets with custom organizers in each room
- Coat Closet
- Clean modern windowed bathroom
- Your very own Washer & Dryer!
- Hardwood Floors
- An abundance of Sunlight all rooms have windows and are South Facing!
- Heat, Water, AND Gas Included!

Right by the A,B,C,D trains @ 125th! Steps from Morningside Park and close to Columbia University! Just a short walk from Planet Fitness, the New Whole Foods Market on 125th! and all the wonderful Restaurants, Cafes, Bars, and Shops at Harlem's Frederick Douglas Restaurant Row!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 West 121st Street have any available units?
301 West 121st Street has a unit available for $2,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 West 121st Street have?
Some of 301 West 121st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 West 121st Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 West 121st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 West 121st Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 West 121st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 301 West 121st Street offer parking?
No, 301 West 121st Street does not offer parking.
Does 301 West 121st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 West 121st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 West 121st Street have a pool?
No, 301 West 121st Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 West 121st Street have accessible units?
No, 301 West 121st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 West 121st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 West 121st Street has units with dishwashers.
