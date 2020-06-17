301 West 121st Street

Amenities

You will LOVE this Sparkling Sun-soaked, recently Gut Renovated 2 Bedroom residence with in-unit WASHER/DRYER!

Prime Location steps from Morningside Park, and Harlem's Frederick Douglas Restaurant Row!



No Broker Fee! Actual Apartment Photos Taken by yours truly on 3/9/2020



- Total Renovation

- Beautiful Granite Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances

- Dishwasher + Microwave

- Queen-sized Bedrooms with over-sized Built-in Closets with custom organizers in each room

- Coat Closet

- Clean modern windowed bathroom

- Your very own Washer & Dryer!

- Hardwood Floors

- An abundance of Sunlight all rooms have windows and are South Facing!

- Heat, Water, AND Gas Included!



Right by the A,B,C,D trains @ 125th! Steps from Morningside Park and close to Columbia University! Just a short walk from Planet Fitness, the New Whole Foods Market on 125th! and all the wonderful Restaurants, Cafes, Bars, and Shops at Harlem's Frederick Douglas Restaurant Row!!