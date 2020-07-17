301 East 69th Street 14E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator parking garage hot tub

Make yourself at home in the heart of Manhattan's iconic Upper East Side in a quiet, bright, and spacious two-bedroom, one-bathroom corner unit. Views to the South and West flood the entire apartment with sunshine! A generously sized living room provides the ideal space for a separate dining area, making this welcoming home perfect for entertaining. Enjoy preparing meals in the renovated kitchen with granite countertops, glass backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Relax in tranquility in both bedrooms as CitiQuiet soundproof windows shut out the city noise. The renovated, expanded, sleek spa-like bathroom details granite countertops, a soaking tub and a separate glassed-in shower with spa stone floor. Enjoy an abundance of storage with generously-sized closets and built-ins in the Master Bedroom, which allows for wrinkle-free clothing and a clutter-free home. Gleaming hardwood floors, custom wood shutters, high-hat lighting, ceiling fans, and large windows are also featured. Washer/dryer is conveniently located on the same floor. Prime location on East 69th Street, steps away from the 2nd Avenue Q subway. The Mayfair is an excellent full-service co-op with full-time doorman, building staff, and live-in resident manager. The building has a roof deck with breathtaking views, garage, bike, and storage rooms. Pets are permitted.All information is submitted subject to errors and omissions, change of price, prior sale or lease, and withdrawal without notice. All dimensions are approximate. For exact dimensions please hire your own architect or engineer.