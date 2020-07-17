All apartments in New York
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:48 PM

301 East 69th Street 14E

301 East 69th Street · (212) 319-1668 ext. 703
Location

301 East 69th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14E · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Make yourself at home in the heart of Manhattan's iconic Upper East Side in a quiet, bright, and spacious two-bedroom, one-bathroom corner unit. Views to the South and West flood the entire apartment with sunshine! A generously sized living room provides the ideal space for a separate dining area, making this welcoming home perfect for entertaining. Enjoy preparing meals in the renovated kitchen with granite countertops, glass backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Relax in tranquility in both bedrooms as CitiQuiet soundproof windows shut out the city noise. The renovated, expanded, sleek spa-like bathroom details granite countertops, a soaking tub and a separate glassed-in shower with spa stone floor. Enjoy an abundance of storage with generously-sized closets and built-ins in the Master Bedroom, which allows for wrinkle-free clothing and a clutter-free home. Gleaming hardwood floors, custom wood shutters, high-hat lighting, ceiling fans, and large windows are also featured. Washer/dryer is conveniently located on the same floor. Prime location on East 69th Street, steps away from the 2nd Avenue Q subway. The Mayfair is an excellent full-service co-op with full-time doorman, building staff, and live-in resident manager. The building has a roof deck with breathtaking views, garage, bike, and storage rooms. Pets are permitted.All information is submitted subject to errors and omissions, change of price, prior sale or lease, and withdrawal without notice. All dimensions are approximate. For exact dimensions please hire your own architect or engineer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 East 69th Street 14E have any available units?
301 East 69th Street 14E has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 East 69th Street 14E have?
Some of 301 East 69th Street 14E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 East 69th Street 14E currently offering any rent specials?
301 East 69th Street 14E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 East 69th Street 14E pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 East 69th Street 14E is pet friendly.
Does 301 East 69th Street 14E offer parking?
Yes, 301 East 69th Street 14E offers parking.
Does 301 East 69th Street 14E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 East 69th Street 14E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 East 69th Street 14E have a pool?
No, 301 East 69th Street 14E does not have a pool.
Does 301 East 69th Street 14E have accessible units?
No, 301 East 69th Street 14E does not have accessible units.
Does 301 East 69th Street 14E have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 East 69th Street 14E does not have units with dishwashers.
