301 E 48 ST.

Stunning and Super-sized Loft-like Alcove Studio in prime Midtown East!!

This one has it all Abundant space to carve out a bedroom, office, living room and dining room. Perched high in the sky, natural light streams through a Wall of windows with panoramic eastern city views looking out toward the river and illuminating the night sky.



Unique and distinct, the foyer entry opens to a gorgeous sunken Living Room and gleaming hardwood floors.



There is a separate dining area leading to a spacious kitchen updated with full size appliances including a dishwasher and microwave.



Store your golf clubs, skis and plenty of luggage in the massive dual entry customized WIC impressive in its size. In addition, there is a Dressing area with 2 more Closets leading into a bright Bathroom nicely updated and spacious with new and modern details.



Marlo Towers is a full -service doorman building with a welcoming staff, gracious lobby entry, updated clean and spacious laundry room along with bike storage. Relax from your busy day while enjoying a glass of wine with dinner on the penthouse roof-deck which offers beautiful city views in all directions. Shop the famous year round farmers market at Dag Hammerskold plaza , enjoy the great neighborhood eats and enjoy ease of transportation with close proximity to Grand Central.



This apartment has it all and may be rented with it all , as is fully furnished, please ask brokers for more details.