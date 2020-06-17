All apartments in New York
301 E 48 ST.
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:01 AM

301 E 48 ST.

301 East 48th Street · (212) 584-4220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 East 48th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 16L · Avail. now

$2,980

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
Stunning and Super-sized Loft-like Alcove Studio in prime Midtown East!!
This one has it all Abundant space to carve out a bedroom, office, living room and dining room. Perched high in the sky, natural light streams through a Wall of windows with panoramic eastern city views looking out toward the river and illuminating the night sky.

Unique and distinct, the foyer entry opens to a gorgeous sunken Living Room and gleaming hardwood floors.

There is a separate dining area leading to a spacious kitchen updated with full size appliances including a dishwasher and microwave.

Store your golf clubs, skis and plenty of luggage in the massive dual entry customized WIC impressive in its size. In addition, there is a Dressing area with 2 more Closets leading into a bright Bathroom nicely updated and spacious with new and modern details.

Marlo Towers is a full -service doorman building with a welcoming staff, gracious lobby entry, updated clean and spacious laundry room along with bike storage. Relax from your busy day while enjoying a glass of wine with dinner on the penthouse roof-deck which offers beautiful city views in all directions. Shop the famous year round farmers market at Dag Hammerskold plaza , enjoy the great neighborhood eats and enjoy ease of transportation with close proximity to Grand Central.

This apartment has it all and may be rented with it all , as is fully furnished, please ask brokers for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 E 48 ST. have any available units?
301 E 48 ST. has a unit available for $2,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 E 48 ST. have?
Some of 301 E 48 ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 E 48 ST. currently offering any rent specials?
301 E 48 ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 E 48 ST. pet-friendly?
No, 301 E 48 ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 301 E 48 ST. offer parking?
Yes, 301 E 48 ST. does offer parking.
Does 301 E 48 ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 E 48 ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 E 48 ST. have a pool?
No, 301 E 48 ST. does not have a pool.
Does 301 E 48 ST. have accessible units?
No, 301 E 48 ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 301 E 48 ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 E 48 ST. has units with dishwashers.
