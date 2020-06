Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym internet access valet service

This is a fantastic apartment for several reasons listed below.-Amazing Location. 1 Block away from Union Square Park and foot steps to Chelsea and Meat Packing-Huge 3 Bed 2 Bath. Full wall already up for the 3rd bedroom.-All 3 bedrooms can easily fit Queen Size Beds plus additional Furniture-Entire Apartment is Newly Renovated and in Mint Condition-Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances-Great Natural Light-Luxury Doorman Building with free Gym and Roof Deck-1100SQFT-No FeeIf you have any questions or to schedule a viewing email michaels@calibernyc.com or call Michael at 917-331-5873 caliber1577101