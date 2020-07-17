Amenities
Just a stone's throw away from Central Park and located on a quiet block of tree-lined townhouses between Fifth and Madison, your lovely new home awaits. 30 East 95th Street #5A is a sunny, spacious, beautifully renovated one bedroom apartment with hardwood flooring, high ceilings and pre-war charm. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinetry & breakfast bar. Relax in the modern bath that boasts an overhead rain shower. #5A is located in a beautiful, pre-war co-op with newly renovated lobby, elevator, laundry in building, video security and full time super.
No smokers or dogs please.