Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

30 East 95th Street

30 East 95th Street · (917) 589-0171
Location

30 East 95th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$3,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Just a stone's throw away from Central Park and located on a quiet block of tree-lined townhouses between Fifth and Madison, your lovely new home awaits. 30 East 95th Street #5A is a sunny, spacious, beautifully renovated one bedroom apartment with hardwood flooring, high ceilings and pre-war charm. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinetry & breakfast bar. Relax in the modern bath that boasts an overhead rain shower. #5A is located in a beautiful, pre-war co-op with newly renovated lobby, elevator, laundry in building, video security and full time super.
No smokers or dogs please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 East 95th Street have any available units?
30 East 95th Street has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 East 95th Street have?
Some of 30 East 95th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 East 95th Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 East 95th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 East 95th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 East 95th Street is pet friendly.
Does 30 East 95th Street offer parking?
No, 30 East 95th Street does not offer parking.
Does 30 East 95th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 East 95th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 East 95th Street have a pool?
No, 30 East 95th Street does not have a pool.
Does 30 East 95th Street have accessible units?
No, 30 East 95th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 East 95th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 East 95th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
