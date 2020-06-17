3 West 128th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar elevator gym on-site laundry

Magnificent Studio + GYM + Elevator + Laundry + Roof Deck



*Photos posted of a similar unit in the building



This unit can be rented DEPOSIT FREE! Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino and never pay a security deposit again! Please ask for more information regarding Rhino



Situated in New York city's hottest neighborhood of Harlem, 3 West 128, is the ideal place for modern luxury living in the city. The sleek, attractive six-story structure, boasts exquisite contemporary architecture, upscale amenities & strategic location. Its alluring interiors are meticulously designed to reflect the nuanced character of its neighborhood and twenty-first-century style living. And being centrally situated in the center of Harlem's buzz, residents are just a hop away of its energetic nightlife scene with eateries, stylish clubs and the many hip bars in its vicinity.



Building amenities include an elevator, gym, laundry room, trash shoot on each floor, common rooftop deck with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline.



Residences:

3 West 128 is home to twenty residences, ranging from studio to one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Spacious, modern and coated in luxury, the apartments are designed with its residences' needs & comfort in mind. Tall ceilings and open spaces create a roomy environment, while large windows suffuse the room with maximum sunlight and offer spectacular city views.



Neighborhood:

Conveniently located on a quiet tree-lined block right off of Fifth Avenue and Lenox Avenue shopping district where you can enjoy an abode of trendy restaurants such as the famed Red Rooster, Sylvia's, Cantina, Lenox Sapphire, Corner Social as well as some great Coffee shops including Lenox Coffee, Starbucks, ACP Coffee and more. Enjoy a great shopping experience on the 125th Street retail boom including the All-new Wholefoods, Bed Bath Beyond, Victoria's Secret, Aldo, Banana republic, Gap and more.



Transportation:

2, 3, 4, 5, 6, A, B, C, D trains.

Near Metro north and Crosstown bus to Columbia University.