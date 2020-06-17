All apartments in New York
3 West 128th Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

3 West 128th Street

3 W 128th St · (917) 280-5971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3 W 128th St, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-B · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
gym
coffee bar
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
Magnificent Studio + GYM + Elevator + Laundry + Roof Deck

*Photos posted of a similar unit in the building

This unit can be rented DEPOSIT FREE! Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino and never pay a security deposit again! Please ask for more information regarding Rhino

Situated in New York city's hottest neighborhood of Harlem, 3 West 128, is the ideal place for modern luxury living in the city. The sleek, attractive six-story structure, boasts exquisite contemporary architecture, upscale amenities & strategic location. Its alluring interiors are meticulously designed to reflect the nuanced character of its neighborhood and twenty-first-century style living. And being centrally situated in the center of Harlem's buzz, residents are just a hop away of its energetic nightlife scene with eateries, stylish clubs and the many hip bars in its vicinity.

Building amenities include an elevator, gym, laundry room, trash shoot on each floor, common rooftop deck with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline.

Residences:
3 West 128 is home to twenty residences, ranging from studio to one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Spacious, modern and coated in luxury, the apartments are designed with its residences' needs & comfort in mind. Tall ceilings and open spaces create a roomy environment, while large windows suffuse the room with maximum sunlight and offer spectacular city views.

Neighborhood:
Conveniently located on a quiet tree-lined block right off of Fifth Avenue and Lenox Avenue shopping district where you can enjoy an abode of trendy restaurants such as the famed Red Rooster, Sylvia's, Cantina, Lenox Sapphire, Corner Social as well as some great Coffee shops including Lenox Coffee, Starbucks, ACP Coffee and more. Enjoy a great shopping experience on the 125th Street retail boom including the All-new Wholefoods, Bed Bath Beyond, Victoria's Secret, Aldo, Banana republic, Gap and more.

Transportation:
2, 3, 4, 5, 6, A, B, C, D trains.
Near Metro north and Crosstown bus to Columbia University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 West 128th Street have any available units?
3 West 128th Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 West 128th Street have?
Some of 3 West 128th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 West 128th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3 West 128th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 West 128th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3 West 128th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 3 West 128th Street offer parking?
No, 3 West 128th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3 West 128th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 West 128th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 West 128th Street have a pool?
No, 3 West 128th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3 West 128th Street have accessible units?
No, 3 West 128th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3 West 128th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 West 128th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
