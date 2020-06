Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

Studio in a small quiet building on a tree lined block that features hardwood floors, great sunlight, marble amazing closet space and a kitchen with granite tiles, shaker wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the many bars, restaurants and coffee shops in the local area as well as convenience from the A,B,C,D and 1 trains which will take you to the city in under 20 minutes. Note no fee on a 2 year lease reduced fee on a 1 year lease.