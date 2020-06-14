276 Riverside Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman

Large renovated seven-room apartment with PARK VIEWS located in a pre-war doorman building on a beautiful tree-lined park block. Large entry dining foyer leads into the lovely sunlit living room, four large bedrooms, three baths, and a separate eat-in kitchen getting granite countertops and backsplash and new stainless appliances, washer/dryer, high ceilings, hardwood floors, light and bright. Pets OK on a case by case basis.,Large renovated seven room apartment with PARK VIEWS located in a pre-war doorman building on a beautiful tree lined park block. Large entry dining foyer leads into lovely sunlit living room, four large bedrooms, three baths, and a separate eat-in kitchen getting granite countertops and backsplash and new stainless appliances, washer/dryer, high ceilings, hardwood floors, light and bright. Pets OK on a case by case basis. Available for occupancy November 1.