Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:38 PM

276 Riverside Drive

276 Riverside Drive · (212) 913-9058
Location

276 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1-G · Avail. now

$9,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
Large renovated seven-room apartment with PARK VIEWS located in a pre-war doorman building on a beautiful tree-lined park block. Large entry dining foyer leads into the lovely sunlit living room, four large bedrooms, three baths, and a separate eat-in kitchen getting granite countertops and backsplash and new stainless appliances, washer/dryer, high ceilings, hardwood floors, light and bright. Pets OK on a case by case basis.,Large renovated seven room apartment with PARK VIEWS located in a pre-war doorman building on a beautiful tree lined park block. Large entry dining foyer leads into lovely sunlit living room, four large bedrooms, three baths, and a separate eat-in kitchen getting granite countertops and backsplash and new stainless appliances, washer/dryer, high ceilings, hardwood floors, light and bright. Pets OK on a case by case basis. Available for occupancy November 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 276 Riverside Drive have any available units?
276 Riverside Drive has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 276 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 276 Riverside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 276 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
276 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 276 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 276 Riverside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 276 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 276 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 276 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 276 Riverside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 276 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 276 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 276 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 276 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 276 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 276 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
