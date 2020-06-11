272 West 107th Street

Amenities

SPECTACULAR 5.5 ROOM LUXURY CONDOMINIUM! This unique home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, loft like living/dining room, gourmet kitchen, washer/dryer, high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, custom closets, tasteful built-ins, private storage bin, and much more! The Straus Park Condominium is a full service luxury building featuring two landscaped roof terraces, gym and playroom. This exclusive building has only 64 units with a maximum of only 4 apartments per floor, making this home truly popular with those craving privacy and attentive personalized service. Sorry, no dogs for Tenants. A MUST SEE!