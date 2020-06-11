All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

272 West 107th Street

272 West 107th Street · (212) 875-2972
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

272 West 107th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5D · Avail. now

$6,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
SPECTACULAR 5.5 ROOM LUXURY CONDOMINIUM! This unique home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, loft like living/dining room, gourmet kitchen, washer/dryer, high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, custom closets, tasteful built-ins, private storage bin, and much more! The Straus Park Condominium is a full service luxury building featuring two landscaped roof terraces, gym and playroom. This exclusive building has only 64 units with a maximum of only 4 apartments per floor, making this home truly popular with those craving privacy and attentive personalized service. Sorry, no dogs for Tenants. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 272 West 107th Street have any available units?
272 West 107th Street has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 272 West 107th Street have?
Some of 272 West 107th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 272 West 107th Street currently offering any rent specials?
272 West 107th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 West 107th Street pet-friendly?
No, 272 West 107th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 272 West 107th Street offer parking?
No, 272 West 107th Street does not offer parking.
Does 272 West 107th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 272 West 107th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 West 107th Street have a pool?
No, 272 West 107th Street does not have a pool.
Does 272 West 107th Street have accessible units?
No, 272 West 107th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 272 West 107th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 272 West 107th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
